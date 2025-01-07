Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Hill & Smith Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of HILS stock traded down GBX 84 ($1.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,770 ($22.14). The company had a trading volume of 6,799,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,633. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,017.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,044.74. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,762 ($22.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,330 ($29.15). The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,882.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

