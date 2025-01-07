Horizons Wealth Management Buys 1,507 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 97.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMT opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.