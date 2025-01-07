Horizons Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Horizons Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $36.94.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

