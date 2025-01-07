Horizons Wealth Management Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horizons Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

NYSE HD opened at $388.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $386.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.66 and a 200-day moving average of $384.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

