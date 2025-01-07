Horizons Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 304,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,097,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.