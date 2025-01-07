Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE HUN traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. 232,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,922. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.