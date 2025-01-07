Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 82.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $134.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,237. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.03 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Read Our Latest Report on INGR

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $49,558.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. The trade was a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,197 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,325. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.