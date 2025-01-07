Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the fourth quarter valued at $3,248,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. 3,467 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04.

