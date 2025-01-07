Insider Buying: TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Acquires 117,977 Shares of Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 117,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,157.24 ($17,712.05).

Shares of TEAM stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 12 ($0.15). The company had a trading volume of 225,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,821. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.76 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.01. TEAM plc has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.

