Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $226,676.40 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $226,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,036.88. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $209,616.84.

Qualys Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,056. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.17 and a 12-month high of $201.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average of $136.05.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Qualys by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 16.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 70.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

