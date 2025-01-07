Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lessened by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,793 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 61,538,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,706,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

