Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 19,212,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 48,367,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.