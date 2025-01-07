Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CAO Michael P. Dube Sells 1,372 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,372 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $16,710.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,895.20. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,028. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.83.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
