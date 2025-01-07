Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CAO Michael P. Dube Sells 1,372 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,372 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $16,710.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,895.20. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,028. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 63,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,189 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

