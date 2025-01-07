Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO Sells $326,509.26 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 2,355,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

