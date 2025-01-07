Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO Sells $326,509.26 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NTLA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 2,355,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $34.87.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
