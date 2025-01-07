Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 526,790 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 435,822 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,283,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,868,000 after buying an additional 340,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 288,126 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 1,003,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,624. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

