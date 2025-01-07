Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 211,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 363,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0694 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

