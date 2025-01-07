Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2025

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXHGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 218,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 177,936 shares.The stock last traded at $20.55 and had previously closed at $20.47.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 550,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 398,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.