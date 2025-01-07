Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 218,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 177,936 shares.The stock last traded at $20.55 and had previously closed at $20.47.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 550,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 398,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

