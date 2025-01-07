Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January 7th (AJB, AM, ARMK, ASGN, ATZ, AWR, BJRI, CALM, CENTA, CMA)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 7th:

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has GBX 390 ($4.88) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 450 ($5.63).

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$52.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $77.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $490.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $400.00.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00.

