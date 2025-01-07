iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,166,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 914,469 shares.The stock last traded at $115.18 and had previously closed at $115.41.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.29.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
