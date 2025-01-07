iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,166,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 914,469 shares.The stock last traded at $115.18 and had previously closed at $115.41.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,671,000 after buying an additional 2,632,906 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 468,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,025,000 after purchasing an additional 447,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after buying an additional 334,081 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 539,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,676,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

