iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 9.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 5,951,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,651. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

