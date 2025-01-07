iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.51. 2,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,006. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $127.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

