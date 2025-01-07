iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $263,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,501. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.37 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.