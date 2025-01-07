JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to “Overweight”

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UGP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $48,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

