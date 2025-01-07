KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KB Home from $92.50 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get KB Home alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Home

Insider Transactions at KB Home

Institutional Trading of KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,156.20. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of KB Home by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $65.00 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.24.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.