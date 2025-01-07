Legacy Ventures International (OTCMKTS:LGYV) Announces Changes in Leadership

On January 7, 2025, Legacy Ventures International, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting significant changes in its leadership structure. Mr. Hoi Sau KOO resigned from his positions as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, President, Treasurer, Secretary, and Chairman of the Board of Directors on the same day. In response to this departure, the Company’s Board of Directors appointed Dr. Seung Fai WONG, aged 59, to assume these roles within the organization.

Get alerts:

Dr. WONG brings a wealth of experience to Legacy Ventures International. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Queen’s University of Brighton and has been serving as Vice President at Asia Asset Limited since January 2002. Over the years, he has been involved in providing professional consultant services and preparation for valuation, planning, and development proposals in various regions, including China, Hong Kong, Macau, the USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Malaysia, and Singapore, for private and listed companies.

Prior to his current role, Dr. WONG worked in the Rating and Valuation Department of the Hong Kong Government and at RHL, Francis Lau & Co. (Surveyors) Ltd., where he gained extensive experience in property valuations, planning, and development proposals for diverse projects across different countries.

Dr. WONG is a Royal Chartered Surveyor (General Practice Division) and possesses over 30 years of post-qualification experience in valuations of buildings, lands, business assets, and professional advice related to planning, development, funding, investment, and management proposals.

Legacy Ventures International expressed confidence in Dr. WONG’s capabilities, believing that his vast experience will be instrumental in driving the Company’s business development forward. Consequently, Dr. WONG has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, President, Treasurer, Secretary, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Legacy Ventures International, Inc.

The Company’s top management changes aim to steer the organization towards continued growth and success under Dr. WONG’s leadership.

According to the filing, on January 7, 2025, Dr. Seung Fai WONG signed this report on behalf of Legacy Ventures International in his capacity as CEO.

This news is brought to you by MarketBeat.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Legacy Ventures International’s 8K filing here.

Legacy Ventures International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Ventures International, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the trading and distribution of food, beverages, and body care products. The company is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

See Also