Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Lindsay stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.72. The stock had a trading volume of 137,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.66. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $109.27 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.86.
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.
