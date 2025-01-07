Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 155,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 138,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Down 18.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Insider Activity at Magna Terra Minerals

In other news, insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$225,536.93. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

