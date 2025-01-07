Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 155,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 138,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Down 18.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Get Magna Terra Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$225,536.93. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.