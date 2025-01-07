MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $20.05. MARA shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 5,352,445 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

MARA Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. MARA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,389,070. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $203,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,104.40. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,615 shares of company stock worth $3,258,686. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in MARA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in MARA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

