Mark T. Iwicki Sells 5,779 Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $44,093.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,979.88. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
KALA BIO Trading Up 2.1 %
KALA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. 45,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -2.11. KALA BIO, Inc. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.
KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.50. As a group, analysts forecast that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KALA BIO
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KALA BIO
About KALA BIO
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KALA BIO
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.