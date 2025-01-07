Mark T. Iwicki Sells 5,779 Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $44,093.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,979.88. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KALA BIO Trading Up 2.1 %

KALA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. 45,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -2.11. KALA BIO, Inc. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.50. As a group, analysts forecast that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KALA BIO stock. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KALA Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 443,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. KALA BIO comprises about 1.0% of SR One Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SR One Capital Management LP owned 15.76% of KALA BIO at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Friday, November 15th.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

