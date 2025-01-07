Mary Garden Acquires 3,700 Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) Director Mary Garden purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,971.00.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Dexterra Group stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.85. 11,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.47. The stock has a market cap of C$502.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Read More

