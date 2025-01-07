Moller Wealth Partners Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Moller Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 553,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,969. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.11 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

