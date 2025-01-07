Moller Wealth Partners Buys 6,410 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moller Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Moller Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,621,117. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

