Moller Wealth Partners Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Moller Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Moller Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,037 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 232,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. 605,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $51.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

