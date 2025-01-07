MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €318.00 ($327.84) and last traded at €317.80 ($327.63). Approximately 101,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €317.60 ($327.42).

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €316.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €284.61.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

