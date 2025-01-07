Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.47. 761,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,952,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $514.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 83.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 3,479.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.