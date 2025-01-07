Nano Dimension Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 32,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,138% compared to the average volume of 1,449 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 215,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 3,762,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,918. Nano Dimension has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

