Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,975 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC's holdings in Roche were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 57.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Roche by 6.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Roche by 6.0% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 224,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $42.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

