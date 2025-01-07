Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading 21.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) traded up 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 170,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 69,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Northern Graphite Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The company has a market cap of C$22.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.38.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

