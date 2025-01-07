Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading Up 17.9% – Here’s Why

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 153,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 47,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Northern Graphite Trading Up 25.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.
About Northern Graphite
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
