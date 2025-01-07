Norway Savings Bank Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $219,045,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $159,823,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.50. 6,439,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

