Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.16.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $268.71. The company had a trading volume of 784,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.05. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $222.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

