Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) is Bank & Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up approximately 2.8% of Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 381.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.6 %

ORI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 267,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,304. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.88. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

