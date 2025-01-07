One Wealth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,957 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,469,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,693,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.79 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.