One Wealth Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,180,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.10. 4,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,156. The firm has a market cap of $281.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

