One Wealth Capital Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after buying an additional 815,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Corteva by 16.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,275,000 after acquiring an additional 141,898 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.41.

Corteva Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. 1,546,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

