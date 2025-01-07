One Wealth Capital Management LLC Invests $573,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:DMXF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.16. 33,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,372. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $781.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

