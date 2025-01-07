One Wealth Capital Management LLC Invests $9.77 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 216,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.0% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.