One Wealth Capital Management LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 583.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. 1,124,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

