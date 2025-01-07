One Wealth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,445.55. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,887 shares of company stock valued at $27,996,356. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.79. 11,813,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,196,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $202.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

